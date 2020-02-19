Alabama pastor arrested, charged with sodomy

National-World

MONROE CO., AL (WALA) — Monroe County officials confirmed that Pastor Garyl Jermaine Gibbs was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of sodomy 2nd.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

Monroe County Sheriff Thomas Boatright confirmed the arrest after the Monroe County Grand Jury issued an indictment against the 47-year-old.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say Gibbs is the pastor of the Call To Life Apostolic Church. He is currently being held at the Monroe County Detention Facility.

