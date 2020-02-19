Exclusive: Cleared after quarantine Omahan returns home

National-World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — After two weeks of quarantine on a Marine base in San Diego, dozens of Americans who showed no symptoms of coronavirus were allowed to leave. One of them is from Omaha and he was welcomed home Tuesday night.

A kiss for wife Fauniel, a hug from daughter Jessie and the couples’ Chihuahua, Kitty, gives a lick.

The welcome home Charlie Wasserburger has waited for far longer than his days in quarantine. Since his overseas work assignment began he’s been away from family for several months.

Cleared by the CDC, Wasserburger said, “It’s been a long journey and I’m very happy to be with my family and my little friends here.”

The biotech working in Wuhan first quarantined himself then anxiously waited for a plane seat out of China.

Wasserburger said, “I’d like to thank the US embassy I am also grateful to the Chinese government for allowing them to drop a plane in there and pick us up.”

Landing at Miramar Marina Air Station in California, Charlie spent 14 days in quarantine with dozens of others airlifted back to the United States

Wasserburger said, “We all went through a big ordeal together and I met some fun people and I hope to see them again.”

And Charlie says there’s no concern welcoming him back to Nebraska with open arms.

Wasserburger said, “I’m probably less likely to have any sort of a virus than anybody here because I’ve been monitored for 14 days twice a day.” And to prove it he has a certified letter from the US Health Department stating he’s been cleared by the Centers for Disease Control.

Fauniel Wasserburger said, “You’ve completed your federal quarantine congratulations.”

A Nebraska family happy healthy and back together.

After spending a lot of quality time with his family Charlie Wasserburger plans to go ice fishing with friends.

