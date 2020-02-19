Hawaiian Airlines donates 35 million miles to nonprofits

National-World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Hawaiian Airlines and HawaiianMiles members donated 35 million miles to 13 local nonprofits in 2019 through their member giving program.

Each organization received an average of 2.8 million miles to support services aligned with Hawaiian’s corporate pillars of culture, education, environment and health and human services in Hawaii.

The airline matches up to a half-million miles of the total donations made annually to each nonprofit.

Benefiting organizations include:

American Cancer Society Hawaii Pacific

American Red Cross of Hawaii

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii

Blood Bank of Hawaii

Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL)

Friends of Hokule‘a and Hawai‘iloa

Hawaiian Humane Society

HUGS

Make A Wish Hawaii

Maui Forward Bird Recovery Program

National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii

Shriners Hospital for Children of Honolulu

Special Olympics Hawai

