OPD: Man ‘playing’ with gun shoots friend by accident

OMAHA, NE (KPTM) — Omaha Police say a man accidentally shot his friend while “playing” with a gun Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at a home near 66th and Sprague Streets in Omaha to find a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say an investigation revealed a group was playing with a gun when Ler Shee, 23, unintentionally shot his friend.

Per Kaw, 27, is expected to survive.

According to police Shee was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a financial transaction device and other drug charges.

