Police arrest third teen in stabbing death of Barnard student Tessa Majors

A third teen allegedly involved in the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors turned himself into authorities in New York Wednesday morning, according to a law enforcement official.

The 14-year-old faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, the official said.

He will be arraigned later Wednesday. He will be charged as an adult but would face juvenile sentencing guidelines, the official said.

On Saturday, police said they had arrested another 14-year-old boy. He was indicted on two counts of murder in the second degree — one for intentional murder, the other for felony murder committed during a robbery. He also was charged with four robbery counts.

He was to be arraigned Wednesday.

A 13-year-old boy from Manhattan was arrested a day after the stabbing. He was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon

Majors, 18, was walking in Manhattan’s Morningside Park near Barnard on December 11 when she was attacked, NYPD said. She had moved from Virginia for her freshman year. Majors was from Charlottesville.

Barnard is an all-women’s school with around 2,600 students. Its campus stretches from West 116th Street to West 120th Street off Broadway in Morningside Heights.