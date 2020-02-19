South Dakota man walks through Quad Cities region on cross-country journey for veterans

National-World

WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL (WQAD ) — In an effort to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project, a South Dakota man was headed to Florida on foot and passed through the Quad Cities area on his way.

On Tuesday, February 18, Jerry Meadows made his way through Whiteside County. He started in Minnesota 20 days before getting to the QC area.

Meadows calls the trip “The Road Walker Journey,” where he’s covering between eight and 11 miles per day, except when it gets too cold.

Even though Meadows says he’s dealing with some health issues, as a veteran himself, he knows doing anything he can to support veterans is important.

“The pain is real but you know, as long as you’ve got the mindset and the heart, you can still accomplish anything that you want to do,” said Meadows. “The only thing that`ll stop a person is when he decides it’s gonna stop him.”

He said his goal is to be in Jacksonville, Florida by September or October.

As of mid-February, Meadows said he had raised $400, with his sights set on more than $30,000 all going to wounded warriors.

Visit link below if you would like to donate, or call 641-328-3484.

communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=1845

