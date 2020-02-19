Special Olympics basketball player raises money for transition program

National-World

Bay City, MI (WNEM) — A Special Olympics basketball player displayed his skills on the basketball court at Bay City Western.

Jimmy Hays shot layups during halftime to raise money for a Kitchen-Aid mixer for the Bay Arenac ISD Transition Program.

Hays is attending the program next year.

Hays also helped during the school’s first-ever Veterans Day Breakfast by dressing as an eagle.

