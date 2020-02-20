Fotis Dulos’ attorney pleads not guilty to murder conspiracy

National-World

A former attorney for Fotis Dulos pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he conspired to murder Dulos’ wife.

Dulos died by apparent suicide while awaiting trial for the murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a Connecticut woman missing since May 2019.

Kent Mawhinney had worked for Dulos and was arrested along with the man’s former girlfriend in connection with the case of Jennifer Farber Dulos in January.

Authorities believe Farber Dulos is dead. Her body has not been found.

Michelle Troconis pleaded not guilty February 7 to charges she conspired to murder the missing woman, the mother of five.

Mawhinney pleaded to the same charge in Stamford Superior Court.

His next court date is March 31.

According to his arrest warrant, Mawhinney appeared in the “alibi scripts” — a two-page document containing handwritten notes between Troconis and Fotis Dulos. Investigators say the scripts include false alibi witnesses.

Mawhinney was allegedly present at a meeting with Troconis and Fotis on the morning Farber Dulos was last seen, May 24, 2019.

Mawhinney was interviewed by authorities on June 9 and June 25. In the second interview, they say, he told police that he had suffered a concussion following a fall the day after Farber Dulos was reported missing.

He told authorities he had no memory of seeing Fotis Dulos or Troconis on May 24 and also denied having any contact with Fotis Dulos during both of his interviews.