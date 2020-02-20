Friend of Fotis Dulos pleads not guilty to murder case charges

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) — A man charged in connection with the suspected murder of a New Canaan mother faced a judge on Thursday.

Attorney Kent Mawhinney pled not guilty to a conspiracy to commit murder charge in Stamford court.

Mawhinney was described in court paperwork as a friend of Fotis Dulos, who was charged with murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Court documents also show that Mawhinney was the founder of a club in Windsor where two hunters reported finding what looked like a “makeshift grave” days before Farber Dulos was reported missing.

Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 after dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan.

Investigators believe she was brutally attacked in her own garage.

Dulos was charged with felony murder back in January, but killed himself a few weeks later.

Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis said his client maintained his innocence up until the end. Pattis vowed to continue the case, though it’s unclear how the state will proceed.

Along with Mawhinney, Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis was also arrested on a conspiracy to commit murder charge. She has since posted her bond, but remains on house arrest.

Mawhinney, however, has remained behind bars on the $2 million bond he was first hit after his January arrest.

He’s due back in court at the end of March.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.