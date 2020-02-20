Grandfather’s advice leads to woman’s $100,000 lottery win

National-World

MEBANE, NC (WGHP) — One Virginia woman’s story is the perfect example of why you should always listen to your grandparents.

Kaitlen Raney, of Saluda, Virginia, was visiting her grandfather in Mebane over weekend when she took what proved to be great advice.

They stopped at Hawfields General Store on N.C. 119, and Raney was getting ready to buy a $1 scratch-off ticket.

Then, her grandpa told her to take the risk and buy a $20 ticket instead.

Raney went with a Ruby Red 7’s ticket.

When they got back to her grandfather’s home, they scratched their tickets, and she discovered her luck.

She won a $100,000 prize. After taxes, she took home $70,756.

“Maybe he’s not so crazy for playing the lottery after all,” Raney said Wednesday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I guess I owe him dinner. Good job, granddad.”

She says she plans to put the money toward a college fund for her son and save for a home.

