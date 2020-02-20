Lt. Gov. John Fetterman says he’ll unblock 2 individuals on Twitter who are threatening a lawsuit on free-speech grounds

National-World

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPMT) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced that he will unblock two individuals on his personal Twitter account who threatened to sue him. But, Fetterman said he’s doing so because he doesn’t want the expense of a lawsuit that could possibly risk taxpayer dollars.

FOX43’s Jamie Bittner broke the story after speaking to Fetterman on Thursday, one day before a Friday deadline to respond to the two men. The attorney for Sean Guay of Hummelstown and Jason Lindemuth of Harrisburg sent a letter that had threatened legal action if his clients were not unblocked. The pair also demanded an apology, claiming Fetterman’s personal Twitter page is a de facto government twitter account and that blocking people is limiting the first amendment right to free speech.

Fetterman provided this statement exclusively to FOX43:

The dispute began when Jason Lindemuth commented on a photo the Lt. Governor posted of his wife, Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, in a Carnaval do Brasil outfit. Gisele Fetterman is a native of Brazil.

Lindemuth’s comment read: “Exhale folks. Confirmation received. Mrs. Fetterman is, in fact, the first 2nd lady to be a Carnaval dancer. Thank you to the Fetterman’s for this effort in making PA great.” The tweet ended with a face emoji with rolling eyes.

Gisele Fetterman responded as well with a tweet that read “stop trying to shame women.”

Fetterman added, the post was strictly a picture of his wife. He wasn’t talking about a policy or politics.

However, Marc Scaringi, a lawyer for Jason Lindemuth claimed Lindemuth was not “shaming or body shaming the second lady.” He said the indication that Lindemuth shamed her harmed Lindemuth’s reputation and is defamation of character. John Fetterman said in response, neither he or his wife have used the term ‘body shaming.’

The Lt. Governor said Sean Guay then posted an inappropriate link.

“The other gentleman inserted a link from one of the posts from one of his extremists blogs that were very Islamaphobic and dog-whistling,” said Fetterman.

But, the law firm claimed Fetterman’s personal twitter account is a de facto government twitter account and the government cannot block free speech. They also pointed out, Fetterman’s personal page has more tweets and followers than his official government account has.

“This is a pretty straight forward simple matter from our standpoint,” said Marc Scaringi, lawyer for the two men who were blocked. “We believe we have solid law in our favor and it’s an easy simple resolution to this legal dilemma. Just unblock your, unblock my two clients from your twitter account and then there will be no lawsuit.”

The legal letter also cited similar cases brought against other public officials such as President Donald Trump and US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who have faced legal issues as well for blocking people on Twitter.

The Lt. Governor argued however on Twitter no one is blocked from his government account and he said anyone is free to share any opinion on that account. As for his personal twitter account, he added, “I haven’t conducted any government business on my twitter account. That’s why I have two accounts. And, it has fewer Twitter followers because I’ve only been Lieutenant Governor for basically a year.”

