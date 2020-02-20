Prosecutor: 3-month-old died of asphyxia, mother had been ‘partying for 3 days’

National-World

LOUISVILLE, KY (WLWT) — A mother charged with manslaughter after her daughter was found dead inside her vehicle faced a judge Thursday morning.

During the arraignment, new details came to light about what happened leading up to the death of Ebony Moore’s 3-month-old daughter.

It first appeared the child died in a car crash early Wednesday morning as police found Moore, 29, had hit an unoccupied parked car near Magnolia Street.

It was later revealed that investigators had found Moore passed out on top of her child in the vehicle, and that she was drunk and high at the time.

In court, prosecutors said detectives determined the girl died of asphyxiation.

Moore allegedly told detectives she had been partying for three days leading up to the incident.

During the arraignment, Moore appears to slump to the floor. Officers had to grab her and bring her back to her feet.

Prosecutors asked the judge to raise her bond from $10,000 to $100,000.

“I think, obviously, with these kinds of charges we have a risk not only to individuals in the car but to anyone virtually driving on the roads,” a prosecutor said.

The judge agreed with the prosecutor and raised the bond to $100,000 full cash.

Following the arraignment, WLKY spoke with family members.

A woman who identified herself as the child’s great grandmother, Inez Blincoe, said, “(Moore) was a good mother, she just got mixed up with the wrong group of people.”

“My sister is not a monster. I really don’t care what you all have to say about her. I love her. Her family loves her, right or wrong, we are family. I’m not turning my back and the higher power has the last say so,” a sister of Ebony said. She did not provide her name.

Moore’s next hearing is set for March 2.

