Razorback legend Darren McFadden gets jail time in Texas DWI case

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — Razorback football legend and former Cowboy’s running back Darren McFadden is facing jail time after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in Texas.

McFadden, 32, was sentenced to jail Friday (Feb. 14). The Collin County Clerk’s Office did not confirm to 5NEWS how long McFadden would have to serve.

He also faced resisting arrest charges, but those charges were dismissed.

In January 2019, McFadden was found asleep behind the wheel of a 2019 GMC Yukon in the drive-thru at the Whataburger in McKinney, north of Dallas.

A two-time runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, McFadden was the 2007 Player of the Year by the Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News.

He had 25 first-team All-America honors (six Freshman All-American selections), won the Doak Walker Award twice and is a two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

He is the only Razorback in program history to win multiple national awards in his career.

McFadden was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders and later signed with Dallas, where he played until 2017.

