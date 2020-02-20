School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching young student

National-World

Sanilac County, MI (WNEM) — A Sanilac County school bus driver is accused of inappropriately touching a young female student and driving recklessly.

The Michigan State Police Caro Post received the complaint in November 2019 from the Brown City Police Department.

The complaint alleged 53-year-old James Kevin Burke, a bus driver for Brown City Schools, had inappropriately touched an 8-year-old female student while on the bus and was driving recklessly, police said.

Police investigated and sent the report to the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Burke was arrested on Feb. 19, 2020 and charged with four counts of reckless driving, and one count of disorderly contact – obscene conduct.

Burke was released on a personal recognizance bond.

He has since resigned his employment with Brown City Schools, police said.

The school issued the following statement:

Brown City Community Schools administration has been cooperating with law enforcement on this case since November. In mid-November our administrative team was made aware of an issue on one of our school buses that we immediately began to investigate. The driver was immediately relieved of driving duties during the investigation, and the driver officially resigned from the district on November 21, 2019. The driver had been employed with the district since 2011.

