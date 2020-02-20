Service dog missing after house fire in Heidelberg Township

National-World

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — A couple in Heidelberg Township is desperate to catch their service dog after it ran away during a morning house fire.

The dog is a black Great Dane named Caleb and belongs to Bill Miller. The dog helps his wife who has lived with low vision blindness. It has a white stripe down its chest.

The couple warns the dog might not come if called.

According to emergency dispatch, officials were sent to the 1500 block of Jacobs Mill Road in Heidelberg Township for a reported fire.

The couple, who has been married for 35 years, said they lost almost everything in the fire. They and their dogs were pushed out the front door as the fire started to spread.

There is no word on the extent of any damage or injuries at this time.

