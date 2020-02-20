Visiting climate change expert spurs enthusiasm in Missoula

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MISSOULA (KPAX TV) — Hundreds of people packed the Wilma Theater on Wednesday night for a community conversation about climate change.

Hosted by Climate Smart Missoula and other organizations, the event welcomed climate change expert Dr. Rob Davies who is a professor at Utah State University. Davies is known for his unique presentations where he focuses on what is necessary for future generations rather than what is viable.

Along with the main presentation, a handful of climate and sustainability leaders out of Missoula and the state offered resources and guidance for tackling climate change as a community. Organizers say it was their goal to transform how Missoula views climate change, and seeing a packed audience confirmed the community is ready to take action.

“People care about this and they’re really concerned and alarmed and scared about this crisis,” said Climate Smart Missoula outreach director Abby Huseth. “They’re really hungry for solutions, and people are excited to be part of a community effort and be part of something bigger than themselves, and learn how to take concrete action that makes a difference.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Mark R ThorsellMark.thorsell@kpax.com(406) 214-9958