Wife of slain police officer appears in court charged with his murder

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JONESBORO, Ga (WGCL ) — The wife of a murdered Atlanta police officer appeared before a Clayton County judge Thursday morning, accused of shooting her husband to death.

Tammare Lawrence, 49, said nothing during the formal reading of the charges she faces – felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Evidence suggests that you returned and shot Mr. Lawrence in the right shoulder, no exit wound,” said Judge Salvia Smith, reading from her paperwork. “Stanley Lawrence succumbed to his wound in the living room of his home.”

Tammare Lawrence is accused in the murder of her husband, 58-year-old veteran police officer Stanley Lawrence who had worked for the Atlanta Police Department since 1990. He was found dead Wednesday morning in his home on Oak Valley Drive in Riverdale.

Officer Lawrence most recently worked with the APD’s Police Athletic League where he served as a mentor for children.

Atlanta Police Chief Erica Shields released a statement that said in part, “We are stunned by this terrible news. Stanley Lawrence was a respected officer who was beloved by his colleagues. We are deeply saddened and will miss him terribly.”

Tammare Lawrence had no attorney representing her at the hearing, so Judge Smith said she would appoint one for her before her next appearance March 13.

The defendant’s family members left the courthouse declining to speak with reporters but insisting that she’s innocent.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.