Woman thought she had cold, turned out to be heart problem

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KMBC) — A Kansas City woman said she nearly died of a heart condition because she ignored the symptoms.

Zearlisha Kinchelow was 28 at the time. She said she was shocked to learn that she was suffering from a broken heart.

“I would walk a short distance and could not breathe, so I started taking my son’s inhaler, like, treating myself,” Kinchelow said.

She said she believed she was dealing with a cold. She was a nursing student and raising her 7-year-old son. Kinchelow said she kept going until more issues cropped up.

“I could not lay down flat because I’d lay down, it felt like I was suffocating,” she said.

A week later, Kinchelow began suffering from blurry vision and went to the emergency room. She was told her heart was functioning at 10%.

“I was literally scared to death. Was I about to die? I had no clue or knowledge of heart failure in my family,” Kinchelow said.

She was diagnosed with broken heart syndrome.

“You hear people, like, ‘Oh, she’s brokenhearted.’ But I did not know it was an actual diagnosis until it happened to me,” Kinchelow said.

Broken heart syndrome is also called stress-induced cardiomyopathy. It is when part of the heart enlarges and does not pump well. It is a reaction to a sudden surge of stress hormones.

Kinchelow’s aunt had died two weeks before, which may have been the trigger.

“If I’d known some of the key factors about heart disease and heart failure, I could probably have gotten help sooner and not been at 10% when I found out,” she said.

Kinchelow said her doctors told her that they had never seen a case like hers. It is rare.

She said her message is to listen to your body, know the warning signs of heart trouble and don’t ignore the symptoms.

Kinchelow did not suffer a heart attack. A heart attack is caused by a blockage. In her case, part of her heart enlarged, keeping it from pumping properly.

Kinchelow now takes daily medication. She was able to complete her nursing degree.

