2 people arrested and charged in disappearance of 15-month-old from Tennessee

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with an AMBER alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was last seen two months ago.

William McCloud and Angela Boswell were found traveling in a gray 2007 BMW that Tennessee authorities were on the lookout for earlier Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said during the day they believed the occupants of the car would have information about the toddler’s whereabouts.

The pair, both Tennessee residents were charged with possession of stolen property, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said in a news release.

It is unclear if there is any representation for McCloud and Boswell at this time.

Evelyn is still missing.

She was last seen December 26. It’s unclear why it took so long for the child to be reported missing, police said.

“We’re conducting the investigation and obviously we’re talking to as many people as we’ve come in contact with that knew about the child,” Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt told CNN affiliate WCYB earlier this week. “We want to know why the child was not reported missing earlier.”

The young child has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said, and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

“If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn, please contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBIFIND,” a news release from TBI reads.