Deputies: Infant had fractured bones, father charged with abuse

News

Click here for updates on this story

Lapeer County, MI (WNEM) — A 5-week-old baby found to have fractured bones and multiple bruises sparked an investigation leading to the arrest of its biological father, who has now been charged with child abuse.

“It’s a tragic situation,” said Jason Parks, the detective sergeant with the Lapeer Sheriff’s Office. “Anytime you have an infant baby at five weeks old, they are basically defenseless.”

In January, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department joined an investigation regarding allegations of child abuse at a home in Lapeer County’s Rich Township.

The investigation was sparked after the infant’s injuries were uncovered, and the child was hospitalized for several days.

On Feb. 21, the biological father of the infant – 23-year-old Austin Jobson, of Rich Township – was arraigned on a two-count felony warrant for first-degree child abuse and second-degree child abuse. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

“The fractured bones were in different stages of healing,” said Parks. “So there were numerous fractures. It does not seem to be a one-time event.”

Parks added that the baby girl was transported to Hurley Medical Center back in January where she was hospitalized for several days.

The victim and two additional children, who are siblings to the victim, were temporarily placed outside the home. There was no suspected abuse to the other siblings, according to deputies.

A woman claiming to be the mother of the baby reached out to TV5 and said that the injuries were from a car accident that she was in and that the baby may have a bone disease.

Parks refuted those claims and said anyone that is struggling with an infant to get outside help.

“Have a network, have resources, have a friend, family or anything that can help you get through those difficult times,” said Parks.

Parks said that the baby girl is still healing from her injuries and they’re hoping that she can make a full recovery.

Jobson is due back in court on March 2 for a probable cause hearing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.