GAINESVILLE, GA (WGCL) — Police are searching for a hospice nurse accused of forging prescriptions totaling over $75,000.

Roseanne Brandsma, 53, of Murrayville is accused of forging nearly 50 prescriptions to obtain the narcotics. She’s facing 48 counts of unauthorized distribution of a controlled substance and 48 counts of computer forgery.

“It is unknown at this time where Brandsma is practicing as a nurse, but records indicate her license is still active. This is why it is important that she is taken into custody to answer for these crimes,” said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish in a press release. “As an agency that supports the fight against the opioid crisis, we want to bring awareness to these types of crimes that are occurring where you least expect them. To find out a professional, who is trusted to care for members in our community, is responsible for contributing to our opioid crisis is absolutely disheartening.”

Brandsma is still on the run. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Gainesville Police.

