Metro Police searching for driver of stolen truck ditched in pond

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro officers are searching the area of Stewarts Ferry Parkway Friday morning after a stolen truck was ditched in a pond.

Police tell us they were searching for the reported stolen truck in the area when they got the call. They say someone drove the stolen truck through the grass of the Stewarts Ferry Apartment Homes and jumped out before it crashed.

Officials are now looking for the driver involved.

