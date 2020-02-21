Police: Prius crushes man who was under it trying to steal catalytic converter

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A man was killed Friday morning when the car he was trying to steal from fell on him, police say.

Police and an ambulance responded to a parking lot along Baltimore Avenue near Seventh Street in reference to a stealing and someone who needed medical attention.

Police at the scene and the car’s owner told KCTV5 News that a man was trying to steal a catalytic converter off of a Toyota Prius, when it fell on him and crushed him.

The man was briefly able to call for help, and a passerby tried to use a jack to lift the car up and get the man out from under it. By that time, though, the man had died, police and the car’s owner said.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

