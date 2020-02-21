These are the countries where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

National-World

The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. At least 2,200 people have died and more than 76,000 people have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There are at least 1,200 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in 29 countries and territories outside mainland China. More than 600 of those cases are linked to the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

Eleven people have died outside of mainland China from the virus. Three deaths have been recorded in Japan, including two Diamond Princess passengers. Hong Kong and Iran have recorded two deaths each, with one death each in South Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, and France.

Several countries, including the United States and Japan, have evacuated their nationals on flights from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and the epicenter of the outbreak. The US and other countries have also evacuated passengers from the Diamond Princess.

This is a full list of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, officially called Covid-19, outside mainland China.

Australia (at least 17 cases)

Two passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Australia.

In a news release issued on Friday, Australian government chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said that 164 people from the Diamond Princess arrived in Howard Springs quarantine facility on Thursday to begin their 14-day quarantine. Upon arrival, two of those people have since tested positive for the virus.

Australia now has 17 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Belgium (at least 1 case)

Belgium has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, after one of nine repatriates from Wuhan tested positive for the virus, Belgium’s public health department said in a statement.

“The person who tested positive is healthy and shows no signs of illness for the time being,” the statement said.

“They were transferred to St. Peter’s University Hospital in Brussels, one of our country’s two reference centres. This hospital has all the necessary expertise and support to ensure the best possible care.”

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of coronavirus — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 9 cases)

British Columbia’s Ministry of Health has announced a sixth case of novel coronavirus in the province.

According to a joint statement issued by the ministry, the case is a woman in her 30s, who is presumed positive based on local testing, and samples have been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg for final confirmation.

She recently returned from Iran, the statement said.

According to the statement, the patient is in isolation at home and her close contacts will be identified and contacted by public-health officials.

“This brings the total number of cases in B.C. to six. One is presumed positive, with four confirmed positive by the NML. They remain in self-isolation and under care by public-health teams. The first case has recovered, as indicated by the resolution of symptoms, followed by two successive negative test results 24 hours apart,” the statement said.

This sixth case in B.C. brings the number of cases in Canada to nine, with the other three in Ontario.

Egypt (at least 1 case)

Egypt announced its first case of novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a joint statement by Egypt’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The person who tested positive is a “foreigner,” the statement said.

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahid said Egypt discovered the case by testing passengers coming from countries where infections have emerged.

Mujahid added that the WHO was immediately informed, and all preventive measures will be taken in cooperation with them.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 12 cases, 1 death)

A Chinese tourist who tested positive for coronavirus has died in France, according to a statement from French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn, confirmed to CNN by the French Health Ministry.

This is the first person to die from coronavirus in Europe.

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against all non-essential travel to the whole territory of mainland China over the coronavirus epidemic.

The status of Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus is “highly not recommended” by the ministry.

Germany (at least 16 cases)

Two additional people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the German state of Bavaria, a spokesman for the state health ministry said in a statement.

The two new patients bring the total number of confirmed cases to 14 for the state of Bavaria, and 16 for Germany overall.

According to the Bavarian health ministry, the two new cases are related to a company from the district of Starnberg, where most of the previously known cases were also employed.

Hong Kong (at least 68 cases, 2 deaths)

Hong Kong health officials have confirmed three additional novel coronavirus cases in the city. According to Hong Kong Police, a 48-year-old police officer is among the three new confirmed cases.

In a statement released on Friday, Hong Kong Police confirmed the 48-year-old officer had not traveled overseas within the past 14 days. The officer felt unwell on February 18 and sought medical treatment on the same day. He then tested positive for the novel coronavirus on February 20. According to police, the officer was the leader of the North Point anti-riot police squad.

The remaining two additional cases involve a 38-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. According to the Department of Health, both cases did not travel during the incubation period.

Hong Kong now has 68 confirmed cases of the virus, including two deaths.

India (at least 3 cases)

India has confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Kerala.

The third case is a student who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to a Facebook post from Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The student has been admitted to a district hospital in Kerala and is in stable condition.

Iran (at least 5 cases, 2 deaths)

Three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Iran on Thursday, according to Iranian officials and the state news agency IRNA.

The latest additions bring the total number of confirmed cases to five, including two deaths in the country, the Iranian health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said on Twitter.

Two cases were confirmed in the province of Qom south of Tehran and one other in the city of Arak, according to Jahanpour.

Two people who died from the virus on Wednesday were residents of Qom, and were not in contact with foreigners, IRNA said quoting the ministry of health.

Italy (at least 3 cases)

Italy has confirmed its third case of coronavirus, after an Italian national tested positive for the infection, the country’s health ministry said in a statement.

The patient is the first Italian to contract the virus, following two cases of Chinese tourists with the infection.

According to the statement, the patient was quarantined in the city of Cecchignola, on the outskirts of Rome, after being repatriated from Wuhan last week.

Japan (At least 78 cases, 1 death; plus 639 cruise ship cases, 2 deaths)

Thirteen more cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, health ministry officials announced Thursday.

The total number of confirmed cases from the ship now stands at 639.

The number of land based cases in Japan stands at 78, bringing to total number of cases for the country to 717.

Macao (at least 10 cases)

Macao has confirmed at least 10 cases of the coronavirus.

A total of 41 entertainment operations in the semiautonomous Chinese city have been suspended for 15 days starting February 4, according to the government.

The operations include casinos, betting branches, theaters, cinemas, game centers, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced on January 29.

Malaysia (at least 22 cases)

The first case of coronavirus involving the Westerdam cruise ship was confirmed by Malaysia on Saturday, after an 83-year-old US citizen tested positive, according to a report from state news agency Bernama.

Several Asian countries refused to let the Westerdam dock in their ports before being allowed to disembark in Cambodia on Friday. The cruise ship, which had a total of 1,455 guests and 802 crew onboard was not under quarantine, Holland America Line said last week.

All passengers and crew members onboard the cruise ship were allowed to return to their respective countries by the Cambodian government after they successfully passed through health screenings.

The US citizen and her husband, also American, were found to have symptoms as soon as they landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Cambodia, Bernama added. They were referred to the Sungai Buloh hospital for examination, which concluded that the woman tested positive while her husband, age 85, tested negative.

The husband is still undergoing treatment and observation at the hospital for his symptoms.

The total tally of confirmed cases in Malaysia is now up to 22, according to Bernama.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

Philippines (at least 3 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines announced its third confirmed case of the coronavirus during a news conference by the Department of Health.

The patient is said to be a 60-year-old woman from China who arrived in Cebu from Wuhan, via Hong Kong in January.

The Philippines has reported its first coronavirus fatality — the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 85 cases)

Singapore has reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the national total of confirmed cases to 85, according to a news release by the country’s Ministry of Health.

The new confirmed case involves a 36-year-old Chinese national who lives in Singapore. He has no recent travel history to China.

The ministry said the man was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday and is currently in isolation.

South Korea (at least 156 cases, 1 death)

There has been a sharp jump in new cases of novel coronavirus in South Korea, the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday.

A total of 52 new cases were diagnosed in just one day, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 156.

Among the new cases, 39 are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu. South Korean authorities said Thursday they were looking to test the entire congregation.

Spain (at least 2 cases)

Spain’s National Center for Microbiology has confirmed the country’s second case of coronavirus.

The diagnosed person is one of four that had been in contact with a French national who had been infected with the virus and were subsequently put under observation by Spanish authorities.

“The National Center for Microbiology analysed samples from these four people. One of them tested positive for coronavirus while the other three tested negative,” the Spanish health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There is one case of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden has confirmed one case of the virus, a woman in Jonkoping county who had visited Wuhan.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden’s Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital’s infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 23 cases, 1 death)

Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare reported another coronavirus case on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected on the island to 23.

The latest patient is a 60-year-old woman who is the sister of a man who died of the coronavirus on Sunday in Taiwan. She is the fifth person from the same family who contracted the virus, a ministry statement said.

The man who died is Taiwan’s first fatality from the virus. He was in his 60s and had a history of hepatitis B and diabetes, and no history of traveling abroad.

Thailand (at least 35 cases)

Thailand has confirmed its 35th case of novel coronavirus Monday, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The latest case is a 68-year-old Chinese woman tourist who was the fourth person from the same family to become infected with the virus, the ministry added.

Thai airports are now screening all Chinese visitors for symptoms. Thai citizens are also being asked to report anyone who seems to have fallen ill after recently traveling from China.

United Arab Emirates (at least 9 cases)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed its ninth case of novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Emirati Ministry of Health.

A 37-year-old Chinese national is in stable condition after receiving treatment, the ministry added in a statement.

The latest case brings the total number of people to have contracted the virus to nine in the nation.

Three people have been treated and released from hospital while one patient is currently receiving intensive care, according to the statement.

United Kingdom (at least 9 cases)

A ninth patient has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom, Public Health England said in a statement.

“One further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine,” chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty said in the statement.

“This virus was passed on in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ (hospitals) in London.”

United States (at least 26 cases)

Eleven of 13 evacuees taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center earlier this week have tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to a news release from UNMC/Nebraska Medicine.

Two others tested negative, the release said.

All 13 evacuees were transported from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan to the United States on February 17 on two separate flights.

Other US confirmed cases include eight in California, two in Illinois, and one each in Arizona, Massachusetts, Texas, Wisconsin, and Washington state.

The State Department is telling US citizens not to travel to China amid the outbreak. In an advisory posted on the State Department website, the agency elevated its travel warning to “Do Not Travel” and warned of possible “travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

The advisory said US citizens currently in China should consider leaving using commercial means.

Vietnam (at least 16 cases)

Vietnam has confirmed its 16th case of novel coronavirus, according to a government news report.

The 50-year-old male patient is the father of a previously confirmed case in Son Loi commune in the northern Vinh Phuc province.

The local authorities on Wednesday locked down the area around Son Loi commune of Binh Xuyen district to contain spread of the virus. Residents in the area are quarantined for 20 days from February 13.