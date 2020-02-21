Three men are killed at a cemetery in Southern California. Police work to dispel rumors of a serial killer

National-World

Investigators have identified a suspect after three men were found dead this week at a cemetery in Southern California.

Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Jose Luis Torres Garcia after the bodies were discovered Monday in Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Garcia, 33, is wanted on three homicide warrants and unrelated misdemeanor warrants in Riverside and San Mateo counties, the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators identified the victims as Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28, the sheriff’s department has said. They all lived in Perris.

Authorities have previously said they’re looking into reports the deaths might be gang or cartel related.

“Three people killed at the same time, that was a message for something,” Bianco said. “It’s certainly not the norm.” The sheriff did not say how the men were killed, but said police are looking into why the men were there and who was with them.

The investigation is ongoing and the incident appears to be isolated, officials said.

“This is not a matter of public safety,” Bianco said. “The concern specifically over social media was that we are having a rash of homicides in Perris and that they are somehow related and I am here to tell you they are not.”

“To dispel any rumors, we do not have a serial killer on the loose,” he said.