Dog rescued from house fire in Washington, cause under investigation

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV ) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a Vancouver home Saturday morning.

Prior to 9 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews responded to the report of a house fire in the 11000 block of Northeast 87th Street.

Firefighters arrived and found a two-story house on fire. Crews quickly attacked the fire and had it under control within about 19 minutes.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. However, officials said a dog was found inside and rescued by firefighters. The dog is being cared for by a neighbor.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office has responded to investigate the cause.

No further details have been released.

