Hawaii man discovers 2 unexploded ordnances on top of a lava tube

Mauna Loa, HI (KITV ) — A discovery on the slopes of Mauna Loa has three state agencies working to remove a piece of explosive history.

A man from the Big Island discovered two unexploded ordnances right on top of a lava tube.

Kawika Singson, a cable TV show host called it the biggest discovery of his lifetime.

Singson explained he was hiking in a desolate area on the north side of Mauna Loa on Sunday, when he stumbled across what appeared to him as two unexploded bombs that had to be at least 70 years old.

He tells KITV4 that he was taken aback by the location of one of the ordnances.

“What I saw was, the front end sticking out of the ceiling of the little lava tube I was in, that’s when it really hit me, the gravity of the situation,” Everything Hawaii TV’s Kawika Singson said.

Singson says if a bomb this size were to explode, it would carry a very large punch.

