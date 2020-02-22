These are the countries where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

National-World

The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. At least 2,300 people have died and more than 77,000 people have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There are at least 1,500 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in more than 30 countries and territories outside mainland China. More than 600 of those cases are linked to the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

At least 15 people have died outside of mainland China from the virus.

This is a full list of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, officially called Covid-19, outside mainland China.

Australia (at least 21 cases)

Australia has confirmed a total of 21 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, six of which are from the Diamond Princess repatriation flight from Japan, according to a statement from the Department of Health.

A total of 10 cases have recovered so far, the statement adds.

Belgium (at least 1 case)

Belgium has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, after one of nine repatriates from Wuhan tested positive for the virus, Belgium’s public health department said in a statement.

“The person who tested positive is healthy and shows no signs of illness for the time being,” the statement said.

“They were transferred to St. Peter’s University Hospital in Brussels, one of our country’s two reference centres. This hospital has all the necessary expertise and support to ensure the best possible care.”

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of coronavirus — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 9 cases)

British Columbia’s Ministry of Health has announced a sixth case of novel coronavirus in the province.

According to a joint statement issued by the ministry, the case is a woman in her 30s, who is presumed positive based on local testing, and samples have been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) in Winnipeg for final confirmation.

She recently returned from Iran, the statement said.

According to the statement, the patient is in isolation at home and her close contacts will be identified and contacted by public-health officials.

“This brings the total number of cases in B.C. to six. One is presumed positive, with four confirmed positive by the NML. They remain in self-isolation and under care by public-health teams. The first case has recovered, as indicated by the resolution of symptoms, followed by two successive negative test results 24 hours apart,” the statement said.

This sixth case in B.C. brings the number of cases in Canada to nine, with the other three in Ontario.

Egypt (at least 1 case)

Egypt announced its first case of novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a joint statement by Egypt’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The person who tested positive is a “foreigner,” the statement said.

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahid said Egypt discovered the case by testing passengers coming from countries where infections have emerged.

Mujahid added that the WHO was immediately informed, and all preventive measures will be taken in cooperation with them.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 12 cases, 1 death)

A Chinese tourist who tested positive for coronavirus has died in France, according to a statement from French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn, confirmed to CNN by the French Health Ministry.

This is the first person to die from coronavirus in Europe.

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against all non-essential travel to the whole territory of mainland China over the coronavirus epidemic.

The status of Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus is “highly not recommended” by the ministry.

Germany (at least 16 cases)

Two additional people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the German state of Bavaria, a spokesman for the state health ministry said in a statement.

The two new patients bring the total number of confirmed cases to 14 for the state of Bavaria, and 16 for Germany overall.

According to the Bavarian health ministry, the two new cases are related to a company from the district of Starnberg, where most of the previously known cases were also employed.

Hong Kong (at least 68 cases, 2 deaths)

Hong Kong health officials have confirmed three additional novel coronavirus cases in the city. According to Hong Kong Police, a 48-year-old police officer is among the three new confirmed cases.

In a statement released on Friday, Hong Kong Police confirmed the 48-year-old officer had not traveled overseas within the past 14 days. The officer felt unwell on February 18 and sought medical treatment on the same day. He then tested positive for the novel coronavirus on February 20. According to police, the officer was the leader of the North Point anti-riot police squad.

The remaining two additional cases involve a 38-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. According to the Department of Health, both cases did not travel during the incubation period.

Hong Kong now has 68 confirmed cases of the virus, including two deaths.

India (at least 3 cases)

India has confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Kerala.

The third case is a student who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to a Facebook post from Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The student has been admitted to a district hospital in Kerala and is in stable condition.

Iran (at least 18 cases, 4 deaths)

There have now been two additional coronavirus deaths and 13 new cases in Iran, according to the country’s health ministry.

“According to the latest laboratory reports 13 more contractions of coronavirus have been confirmed, including 7 in Qom, 4 in Tehran, and two in Gilan. Unfortunately, out of these cases two have lost their lives. Most of the cases are residents of Qom or have traveled to Qom in recent days and weeks,” Spokesman for the Health Ministry Kianoosh Jahanpour tweeted Friday.

This brings the total confirmed number of cases to 18 with four deaths.

This as the country heads to the polls in parliamentary elections Friday. Some voters are wearing protective masks and several polling stations are not requiring fingerprinting in an effort to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Israel (at least 1 case)

Israel’s Ministry of Health announced the first case of coronavirus in the country after a woman flown back from the Diamond Princess in Japan was diagnosed with the disease, the Ministry said in a statement Friday morning.

The woman was one of eleven passengers aboard the Diamond Princess flown back to Israel from Japan.

The 10 other passengers tested negative for the virus.

Italy (at least 17 cases, 1 death)

A 78-year-old man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died at a hospital in Padua, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The news agency said the patient also suffered from “previous pathologies.”

The death was also reported by the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, in a TV interview.

Italian authorities confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in the Lombardy Region of northern Italy, said Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in a Friday news conference.

Japan (At least 99 cases, 1 death; plus 639 cruise ship cases, 2 deaths)

Japan has reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, including three teenagers, according to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Japan now has a total of 738 positive coronavirus cases: 99 on land and 639 linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Three patients have died of the virus in Japan — two were elderly Japanese citizens who were passengers on the ship.

Lebanon (at least 1 case)

Lebanon announced its first confirmed coronavirus case in the country, Lebanese Health Minister Hammad Hassan said during a news conference on Friday.

Hassan said that the patient is a 45-year-old female who returned from Qom in Iran, having traveled by plane.

Macao (at least 10 cases)

Macao has confirmed at least 10 cases of the coronavirus.

A total of 41 entertainment operations in the semiautonomous Chinese city have been suspended for 15 days starting February 4, according to the government.

The operations include casinos, betting branches, theaters, cinemas, game centers, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced on January 29.

Malaysia (at least 22 cases)

The first case of coronavirus involving the Westerdam cruise ship was confirmed by Malaysia on Saturday, after an 83-year-old US citizen tested positive, according to a report from state news agency Bernama.

Several Asian countries refused to let the Westerdam dock in their ports before being allowed to disembark in Cambodia on Friday. The cruise ship, which had a total of 1,455 guests and 802 crew onboard was not under quarantine, Holland America Line said last week.

All passengers and crew members onboard the cruise ship were allowed to return to their respective countries by the Cambodian government after they successfully passed through health screenings.

The US citizen and her husband, also American, were found to have symptoms as soon as they landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Cambodia, Bernama added. They were referred to the Sungai Buloh hospital for examination, which concluded that the woman tested positive while her husband, age 85, tested negative.

The husband is still undergoing treatment and observation at the hospital for his symptoms.

The total tally of confirmed cases in Malaysia is now up to 22, according to Bernama.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

Philippines (at least 3 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines announced its third confirmed case of the coronavirus during a news conference by the Department of Health.

The patient is said to be a 60-year-old woman from China who arrived in Cebu from Wuhan, via Hong Kong in January.

The Philippines has reported its first coronavirus fatality — the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 86 cases)

Singapore reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the national total of confirmed cases to 86, according to a news release by the country’s Ministry of Health.

The new confirmed case involves a 24-year-old male Singapore national who lives in Singapore. He has no recent travel history.

South Korea (at least 433 cases, 1 death)

South Korea reported an additional 87 coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 433, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Cases in the country have surged after more than 220 new infections were reported in 24 hours. Nearly half of the total cases are associated with a religious group in the south of the country.

A fourth military member has been infected with coronavirus on Saturday, according to the country’s Defense Ministry.

Spain (at least 2 cases)

Spain’s National Center for Microbiology has confirmed the country’s second case of coronavirus.

The diagnosed person is one of four that had been in contact with a French national who had been infected with the virus and were subsequently put under observation by Spanish authorities.

“The National Center for Microbiology analysed samples from these four people. One of them tested positive for coronavirus while the other three tested negative,” the Spanish health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There is one case of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden has confirmed one case of the virus, a woman in Jonkoping county who had visited Wuhan.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden’s Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital’s infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 26 cases, 1 death)

Taiwan confirmed two additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The two patients are the daughter, in her 40s, and granddaughter, 20, of a previous case. Both have no recent travel history.

The granddaughter developed a cough on January 28, while the daughter had gastroesophageal reflux on February 9. They are currently in isolation.

The new cases bring the total in Taiwan to 26, the statement adds.

Thailand (at least 35 cases)

Thailand has confirmed its 35th case of novel coronavirus Monday, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The latest case is a 68-year-old Chinese woman tourist who was the fourth person from the same family to become infected with the virus, the ministry added.

Thai airports are now screening all Chinese visitors for symptoms. Thai citizens are also being asked to report anyone who seems to have fallen ill after recently traveling from China.

United Arab Emirates (at least 9 cases)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed its ninth case of novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Emirati Ministry of Health.

A 37-year-old Chinese national is in stable condition after receiving treatment, the ministry added in a statement.

The latest case brings the total number of people to have contracted the virus to nine in the nation.

Three people have been treated and released from hospital while one patient is currently receiving intensive care, according to the statement.

United Kingdom (at least 9 cases)

A ninth patient has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom, Public Health England said in a statement.

“One further patient in England has tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine,” chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty said in the statement.

“This virus was passed on in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ (hospitals) in London.”

United States (at least 35 cases)

There are 35 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These include 21 cases among repatriated individuals.

“We are keeping track of cases resulting from repatriation efforts separately because we don’t believe those numbers accurately represent the picture of what is happening in the community in the United States at this time,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters Friday.

Vietnam (at least 16 cases)

Vietnam has confirmed its 16th case of novel coronavirus, according to a government news report.

The 50-year-old male patient is the father of a previously confirmed case in Son Loi commune in the northern Vinh Phuc province.

The local authorities on Wednesday locked down the area around Son Loi commune of Binh Xuyen district to contain spread of the virus. Residents in the area are quarantined for 20 days from February 13.