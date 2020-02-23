UConn students dance for 18 hours straight to raise money for children’s hospital

National-World

STORRS, CT (WFSB ) — University of Connecticut students are working up a sweat and dancing for 18 hours straight this weekend for a good cause.

More than 3,000 students are strutting their best dance moves at HuskyTHON Dance Marathon in Storrs to raise money for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The event started Saturday night at 6 p.m. and runs until Sunday at 12 p.m. at Hugh S. Greer Field House.

Last year, students raised over $1.3 million dollars to help children and families at Connecticut Children’s on Washington Street in Hartford.

Students organize dance teams and sponsor a child who attends HuskyTHON to take part in the fun.

The money helps give local kids a fight chance against life-threatening illnesses.

For more information about the event, visit huskython.org

