Car drives into carnival crowd in Germany

National-World

A car drove into a crowd of people at a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, police in Kassel said Monday.

Several people have been injured, according to preliminary reports into the incident.

According to CNN’s German affiliate RTL, small children were among the wounded.

Police are on site and the driver of the car has been arrested.

Police did not say whether they believe the car was driven into the crowd deliberately, and warned against the spread of unconfirmed information.

Volksmarsen is a small town with roughly 6,000 residents, located near Kassel, in the north of the federal state of Hesse in central Germany.

Hanau, a city in southern Hesse, was the site of a deadly shooting attack by a suspected far-right extremist last week.