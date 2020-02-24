Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape

National-World

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.

A New York jury acquitted the disgraced movie mogul on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

In doing so, jurors indicated that they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped Annabella Sciorra, another alleged victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

Jurors deliberated for 26-and-a-half hours over five days before reaching a verdict Monday morning.

An earlier motion for a mistrial filed by the defense earlier Monday was denied.