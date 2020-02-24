Local college student says package went missing after shipping from Shreveport USPS

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — College student and businessman Ahmad Ali says he never expected his first experience using the United States Postal Service to be a negative one.

Ahmad sent off shoes worth $1,200 to a customer in New York but when the package arrived the box was empty.

“They showed me pictures and it was reported people took the shoes out the box,” Ali said.

KTBS reached out to the Post Office on this issue.

U.S. Postal Inspector Silvia Torres provided the following statement: “If a package is stolen by someone outside of the post office then inspection services investigates the matter. If it’s stolen by a postal employee then the inspector general investigates.”

Inspection services are continuing this investigation, but Ahmad says a lesson was taken away from this incident.

“Document putting the shoes inside the box, going to the post office and if it goes missing you can confirm that the shoes were inside and someone took the shoes,” Ali said.

If any customer is missing mail or packages contact their local post office first.

If a person believes their mail is stolen once delivered, file a report with the U.S. Postal Inspection Services.

However, if you believe your mail is stolen by a postal employee, file a report with the Inspector General’s Office online at uspsoig.gov.

