One person injured in house fire near Nashville International Airport

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — An elderly man was taken to the hospital after he was injured in a house fire off Briley Parkway near the Nashville International Airport Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the call around 9:45 a.m. for the fire on Dabbs Avenue. Fire officials say the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The fire chief tells us the fire started when the resident forgot about food cooking on the stove.

They say the fire spread from the kitchen to the attic causing heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. There were no other injuries reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.