St. Peters woman searching for lost dog after house fire: ‘She’s such an integral part of our family’

ST. PETERS, MO (KMOV) — A St. Peters woman is asking for help finding her dog after the beloved pet ran away following a house fire.

Astrid Fallert and her 9-year-old daughter, Natalie, lost all of their possessions when their home caught fire last week. Their cat, Stella, died in the fire but rescue crews believe their dog, Olivia, escaped.

Olivia is a brindle lab boxer mixer and about 55 pounds. Astrid has posted fliers all over her St. Peters neighborhood. She said Olivia is a rescue, so she’s skittish, and she is asking people to call her at 314-605-6889 if you think you see her.

“My hope is that she is alive well and out there and can be found we’ve already lost so much in this tragedy,” Fallert told News 4.

After the fire, Astrid shared her story on Facebook in hopes of spreading the word about her dog. The post went viral, and she said she’s been overwhelmed by the support she’s received from both strangers and the community.

“To see humans come together and be kind to one another, it’s been awe-inspiring and very humbling to see that,” Fallert said.

The single mom is now working to rebuild her life with her daughter, but she said their family isn’t complete until they get Olivia back.

“I would give my left arm to have that dog back,” Fallert said. “She’s such an integral part of our family.”

