Colorado House passes voice vote to repeal death penalty, final vote expected Thursday

DENVER,CO (KDVR) — A bill to repeal the death penalty in Colorado passed a voice vote in the House early Tuesday morning after 12 hours of debate.

Lawmakers said nearly two dozen amendments were discussed during the debate.

Bill sponsors said they are overwhelmed to be at this point.

“I’m shockingly not that tired I really feel respect for proponents and opponents.. it’s a very deep part of my person faith. Eternally I feel exhilarated but I’m not going to celebrate.” said Democratic Representative, Jeni Jamesarndt.

There will be a final reading of the bill before a final vote, which is expected Thursday.

