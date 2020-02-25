CT’s attorney general expected to give announcement on JUUL investigation

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — An update on Connecticut’s investigation into the health effects and advertising of an electronic cigarette maker is expected on Tuesday.

State Attorney General William Tong said he’ll make an announcement around 11:45 a.m. at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

Tong said the state has been investigating JUUL Labs since the end of July 2019.

He argued that JUUL was never approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a smoking cessation device.

The investigation seeks to probe to what extent JUUL has marketed itself as an effective “quit smoking” method.

Connecticut, along with the FDA, has also been looking into JUUL’s marketing practices.

It is particularly interested in JUUL’s appeal to underage children and teenagers.

A recent National Youth Tobacco Survey said nearly 28 percent of high school students used e-cigarettes in 2019.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has repeatedly called for a nationwide ban on all-flavored e-cigarettes.

He cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that said in 2019 there were 55 deaths and more than 2,500 confirmed injuries related to vaping.

President Donald Trump signed legislation back in December that prohibited the sale of both vaping and tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

JUUL has said in the past that it welcomes the chance to work with the government to address underage smoking.

It also said its products are not intended to be used as cessation products.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.