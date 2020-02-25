FBI raids fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s office after he was accused of sex assault and sex trafficking

National-World

Fashion tycoon Peter Nygard’s New York office was raided Tuesday as the magnate faces allegations in a civil lawsuit of sex trafficking.

The FBI and New York police executed the search warrant, said Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Biase declined to provide further details. A spokesman for Nygard did not immediately return CNN’s request for comment about the raid.

While there are no publicly filed charges against Nygard, the fact that the FBI searched his office suggests the existence of a federal criminal investigation.

Earlier this month, 10 women filed a civil suit against Nygard, claiming the fashion mogul sexually assaulted them. Some said they were minors at the time of the alleged assaults.

The businessman allegedly used his ties to the fashion industry to entice young women with drugs, money and hopes of a successful modeling career.

The suit also accuses Nygard of sex trafficking at Lyford Cay, a 150,000 square-foot compound in the Bahamas.

It claims Nygard sexually assaulted most of the women when he lured them to the Cay for “pamper parties” attended by prominent political figures.

The lawsuit says some of the young women were held at one of his properties, where they were not allowed to leave without his permission and were forced to perform sex acts. They were also forced to recruit new victims, the suit says.

Nygard also kept a database of potential victims through his company’s corporate server that had information on more than 7,500 underage girls and women, the lawsuit alleges.

A spokesperson for Nygard has told CNN the lawsuit was “expected” and intended to damage Nygard’s reputation through false statements.

CNN has reached out to an attorney representing the victims.

Nygard is chairman of Nygard International, a privately held company he founded in 1967.

“Nygard created a standard of excellence for the Canadian women’s fashion industry by having the #1 recognized label in the Canadian marketplace,” the company’s website says.

Nygard’s brands include SLIMS, Bianca Nygard and TanJay.