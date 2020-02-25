Local photographer shutters traveling to widen the lens on St. Louis

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A local photographer turns down opportunities to travel the world because she’d rather focus on this city.

Suzy Gorman has more than 42 years of snapping phenomenal pictures and most people call her a ‘beast’ behind the lens.

“Suzy is timeless, timeless,” said Khadijah Amira. “Isn’t that what you want in a photographer?”

Amira has partnered with Gorman over the last few months, being her right-hand make-up artist for some of the most famous people Gorman has shot recently.

“At the time it was the biggest job that I ever landed,” said Amira. “I was so honored that she even believed in me and she has been watching my work ethic from afar as well.”

Gorman’s passion is capturing people and places but also positioning people to thrive like her.

She is the daughter of a Chinese immigrant born and raised in University City. Four decades ago, Gorman inherited her dad’s camera while she was getting her art degree at Fontbonne University. She told News 4 she had to make some extra cash to pay rent.

“So I started taking pictures with [Former] St. Louis Mayor Vincent Schoemehl and St. Louis businessman J. Kim Tucci,” she said.

From there, her career took off. She’s photographed some of the biggest names nationwide like Nelly, Bob Costas, the Clintons, and Jackie Joyner-Kersee and many more.

“Sometimes you think, ‘can’t Bob Costas get a photographer in New York, can’t Debbie Turner get a photographer in New York?’ And I think it’s about people trusting me,” said Gorman

Her mission is to widen the lens of how people see others in St. Louis.

Her 6,000 square-foot studio is in a 100-year-old building in the nucleus of North City on North Broadway.

“I love north St. Louis, I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Gorman said. “My mother travels the world. And I prefer to stay in St. Louis and I know some people criticize me for that, but I love it here.”

Attorney Jermain Wooten and his youngest son Tristan have been clients of Gorman for years.

“That’s really the unique gem of who she is and what she is,” said Wooten. Any time I need a photo taken, she’s my go-to girl.”

Gorman said what sets her apart from other photographers is she will pick up the phone whenever. Most new photographers have an email, contact boxes on websites, Gorman said but “I like the old school way.”

Gorman spends a lot of her time walking the streets in her urban neighborhood, capturing the best people and views of both the riverfront and the roads of the city.

“A lot of people who photograph in North St. Louis, tend to photograph urban decay. I’m interested in showing a vibrant life in North St. Louis,” Gorman said. “There are very interesting people, they dress up really cool, all these people are living really hip lifestyles.”

Gorman’s style is traditional, but she captures some of the most modern images you’ll ever see.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.