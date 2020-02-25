Man, 36, Killed In Andover House Fire; 3 Escape

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man has been killed in an early morning Andover house fire.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office, the fire was reported at 3:35 a.m. at a home on the 14300 block of Woodbine Street. Fire crews from Andover, Anoka-Champlin and Ramsey fire were dispatched.

Upon arrival, responders learned the fire started in an attached garage and then spread toward the main portion of the home.

The sheriff’s office says a family of four was inside at the time. Three were able to escape, a 39-year-old woman and two teenage boys.

The teens, a 13- and 16-year-old, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was found deceased in the residence.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.