Man dubbed “Mule Kick Burglar” arrested after nearly 60 break-ins

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — Murfreesboro Police arrested a man they say is responsible for almost 60 store break-ins dating back to September of last year.

Robert Shegog, 35, was arrested after a traffic stop by Murfreesboro Police on January 27. Police charged him with drug possession. He was then identified as a suspect for numerous business burglaries in different cities.

On February 21, Shegog was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and vandalism for 59 different break-ins. In total, Shegog allegedly stole more than $100,000 in cash from different businesses.

Murfreesboro Police tallied the different cities where Shegog allegedly burglarized businesses:

Shelbyville Police Department (16 Burglaries)

Murfreesboro Police Department (14 Burglaries)

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (7 Burglaries)

Smyrna Police Department (8 Burglaries)

Chapel Hill Police Department (3 Burglaries)

Tullahoma Police Department (2 Burglaries)

Manchester Police Department (2 Burglaries)

Woodbury Police Department (2 Burglaries)

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office (2 Burglaries)

Nolensville Police Department (1 Burglary)

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (1 Burglary)

Shegog is being held in Rutherford County on a $62,000 bond.

Murfreesboro Police say more charges against Shegog are pending from other law enforcement agencies.

“The break-ins and thefts have rattled businesses in the mid-State area, and we are grateful the businesses were closed, and no one was hurt,” said MPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Shan Harris in a press release. “This was good ole-fashioned police work, with several agencies working together to get the suspect’s vehicle description, and the person responsible arrested.”

