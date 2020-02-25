Priest accused of indecent assault on teen sentenced to jail time

National-World

POTTSVILLE, PA (WNEP) — A Roman Catholic priest from Pottsville who admits groping a teenage girl in a Lehigh Valley church will head to jail.

Fr. Kevin Lonergan, 31, lives in Pottsville but was assigned to St. Francis Of Assisi Church in Allentown.

Lonergan was sentenced to one to two years in prison for indecent assault.

Lonergan admits rubbing up against the teen in a church hallway and sending her explicit photos and a video in 2018.

He pleaded guilty in November.

