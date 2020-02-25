Road block: 600-pound sea lion wanders far from home in Cowlitz County

National-World

CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) — A 600-pound sea lion created quite a roadblock in Cowlitz County.

Deputies responded to the area of Garlock Road, outside of Castle Rock, on Sunday after learning there was a sea lion in the road.

Deputies believe the sea lion arrived in the area by way of traveling up Delameter Creek from the Cowlitz River.

The animal had traveled a significant distance from the water, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, Humane Society workers and Cowlitz County public works staff spent several hours at the scene with the animal. The Department of Fish and Wildlife then responded with a trailer to safely capture and relocate the sea lion.

The sea lion was released into the Columbia River, according to deputies.

People at the scene estimated the sea lion was around 600 pounds.

Anyone who sees a sea lion should not interact with it. If it is outside of the animal’s habitat, call state police, local law enforcement or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

