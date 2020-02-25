Sewerage & Water Board workers pull another car from drainage canal

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Sewerage & Water Board crews have pulled another car from a drainage canal.

The car was pulled from a canal that runs under Tullis Drive in Algiers. Photos of the extraction were posted to the official S&WB Twitter account.

Councilmember Kristin Palmer alerted the S&WB to the submerged vehicle. Residents are encouraged to call 52-WATER to report any issues.

In August 2019, a S&WB team using an amphibious vehicle fitted with an underwater camera found a car wedged in with the debris blocking a tunnel beneath the intersection of the Lafitte Greenway and Jefferson Davis Parkway.

That shocking discovery kicked off a push to inspect all 275 miles of the drainage system in Orleans Parish, an effort the S&WB says will take about five years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.