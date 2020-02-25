State argues to drop attorney’s appeal of gag order in Dulos case

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The state is asking both the prosecution and the defense to provide their reasons for either keeping or dropping an appeal to a gag order in the murder case against Fotis Dulos.

The state issued a memorandum on Tuesday, which was in response to the appeal by Dulos attorney Norm Pattis to drop the gag order.

The state argued that the appeal should be dropped because Dulos’ death made it moot. The gag order itself, however, would remain in place.

“The defendant’s public interest appeal should be dismissed as moot because the defendant has died and no exceptions to the mootness doctrine apply,” the state wrote.

Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis has until the end of Tuesday to respond.

Pattis long argued that the gag order that was put in place last fall made it difficult for him to defend his client in public.

At the time, Dulos was only charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Dulos was charged with murdering her his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, at the beginning of January.

He killed himself a few weeks later.

Dulos maintained his innocence through the end.

Pattis vowed to continue the case to prove that, despite his client’s death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.