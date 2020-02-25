These are the countries where novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

National-World

The novel coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. More than 2,600 people have died globally and more than 80,000 people have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus, which causes a disease known as Covid-19, can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There are at least 2,400 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in more than 35 countries and territories outside mainland China. Close to 700 of those cases are linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

At least 37 people have died outside of mainland China from the virus.

This is a full list of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus outside mainland China.

Afghanistan (at least 1 case)

Afghanistan confirmed its first case of coronavirus in the country’s Herat province on February 24.

The positive patient was found among three suspected cases who had recently returned from Qom, Iran, health minister Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz, told a news conference.

The minister declared an emergency situation in Herat and called for restrictions on air and ground transport to and from the province.

Australia (at least 22 cases)

Australia has confirmed a total of 22 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday, seven of which are from the Diamond Princess repatriation flight from Japan, according to a statement from the Department of Health.

Ten cases have recovered so far.

Bahrain (at least 2 cases)

Bahrain’s health ministry has confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus bringing the country’s total to two, according to state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The new patient is a Bahraini woman who arrived from Iran via Dubai.

Belgium (at least 1 case)

Belgium has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, after one of nine repatriates from Wuhan tested positive for the virus, Belgium’s public health department said in a statement.

“The person who tested positive is healthy and shows no signs of illness for the time being,” the statement said.

“They were transferred to St. Peter’s University Hospital in Brussels, one of our country’s two reference centres. This hospital has all the necessary expertise and support to ensure the best possible care.”

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of coronavirus — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 11 cases)

Canada has confirmed its 11th case of coronavirus, according to Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer.

Their joint statement says the affected patient, a man in his 40s, was in close contact with a previously reported confirmed case. “Both cases remain in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public health teams,” the statement says.

Canada has 11 total confirmed cases of the virus; four in Ontario and seven in British Columbia.

Egypt (at least 1 case)

Egypt announced its first case of novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a joint statement by Egypt’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The person who tested positive is a “foreigner,” the statement said.

Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Khaled Mujahid said Egypt discovered the case by testing passengers coming from countries where infections have emerged.

Mujahid added that the WHO was immediately informed, and all preventive measures will be taken in cooperation with them.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 12 cases, 1 death)

A Chinese tourist who tested positive for coronavirus has died in France, according to a statement from French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn, confirmed to CNN by the French Health Ministry.

This is the first person to die from coronavirus in Europe.

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against all non-essential travel to the whole territory of mainland China over the coronavirus epidemic.

The status of Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus is “highly not recommended” by the ministry.

Germany (at least 16 cases)

Two additional people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the German state of Bavaria, a spokesman for the state health ministry said in a statement.

The two new patients bring the total number of confirmed cases to 14 for the state of Bavaria, and 16 for Germany overall.

According to the Bavarian health ministry, the two new cases are related to a company from the district of Starnberg, where most of the previously known cases were also employed.

Hong Kong (at least 81 cases, 2 deaths)

Hong Kong has reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus from the Princess Diamond cruise ship, bringing the total to 81 in the city, the Department of Health said in a statement on February 24.

The two cases involved a man and a woman, both aged 57, who recently returned to the city from Japan.

India (at least 3 cases)

India has confirmed its third case of coronavirus in Kerala.

The third case is a student who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to a Facebook post from Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The student has been admitted to a district hospital in Kerala and is in stable condition.

Iran (at least 61 cases, 12 deaths)

Iran’s health ministry has announced 61 confirmed cased and 12 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Iran is on the front line of the outbreak and one lawmaker in the city of Qom claims the death toll could be as high as 50. Iran’s health ministry denies those claims.

Iraq (at least 1 case)

An Iranian student who entered Iraq before a travel ban on Iran has been confirmed to have coronavirus, according to a statement by Iraq’s Ministry of Health on February 24.

The student has been admitted into quarantine in the city of Najaf, the ministry added.

Israel (at least 2 cases)

Israel’s Ministry of Health has announced the country’s second case of coronavirus.

A man who was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, who returned to Israel, tested positive for the disease.

The country’s other case is a woman who had also returned from the ship.

Italy (at least 229 cases, 7 deaths)

There are 229 confirmed cases of coronavirus in five regions of Italy, according to the National Civil Protection Service.

Some 172 confirmed cases are in Lombardy, 33 in Veneto, 18 in Emilia-Romagna, three in Piedmont, and three in Lazio.

Seven patients have died — six in Lombardy, and one in Veneto.

Japan (At least 147 cases, plus 693 on cruise ship; 4 deaths)

Two more Japanese government health workers who went aboard the Princess Diamond during its 14-day quarantine have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The health ministry confirmed that a quarantine officer in his 50s and an administrative staffer in his 40s were hospitalized after they developed fevers.

In total, six of the ministry’s staff have tested positive for the virus after working aboard the ship.

Japan now has a total of 840 positive coronavirus cases: 147 on land and 693 linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Four patients have died of the virus in Japan, of which three were associated with the Diamond Princess ship.

Kuwait (at least 8 cases)

Three Kuwaiti citizens returning from Iran have tested positive for coronavirus, the Kuwaiti health ministry said on Twitter on February 25.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Kuwait to eight, the ministry said.

The fear of an outbreak in Kuwait prompted the suspension of all sport activities in the country for two weeks, the official state news agency KUNA said on February 24.

Lebanon (at least 1 case)

Lebanon announced its first confirmed coronavirus case in the country, Lebanese Health Minister Hammad Hassan said during a news conference on Friday.

Hassan said that the patient is a 45-year-old female who returned from Qom in Iran, having traveled by plane.

Macao (at least 10 cases)

Macao has confirmed at least 10 cases of the coronavirus.

A total of 41 entertainment operations in the semiautonomous Chinese city have been suspended for 15 days starting February 4, according to the government.

The operations include casinos, betting branches, theaters, cinemas, game centers, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced on January 29.

Malaysia (at least 22 cases)

The first case of coronavirus involving the Westerdam cruise ship was confirmed by Malaysia on Saturday, after an 83-year-old US citizen tested positive, according to a report from state news agency Bernama.

Several Asian countries refused to let the Westerdam dock in their ports before being allowed to disembark in Cambodia on Friday. The cruise ship, which had a total of 1,455 guests and 802 crew onboard was not under quarantine, Holland America Line said last week.

All passengers and crew members onboard the cruise ship were allowed to return to their respective countries by the Cambodian government after they successfully passed through health screenings.

The US citizen and her husband, also American, were found to have symptoms as soon as they landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Cambodia, Bernama added. They were referred to the Sungai Buloh hospital for examination, which concluded that the woman tested positive while her husband, age 85, tested negative.

The husband is still undergoing treatment and observation at the hospital for his symptoms.

The total tally of confirmed cases in Malaysia is now up to 22, according to Bernama.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

Oman (at least 2 cases)

Oman’s Ministry of Health has announced the country’s first two positive cases of coronavirus — two Omani women who had been to Iran.

The ministry said that the two cases are in stable condition and in quarantine.

In the statement, the ministry said it is calling on everyone to “avoid traveling to countries where cases of this virus have been registered unless absolutely necessary.”

Philippines (at least 3 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines announced its third confirmed case of the coronavirus during a news conference by the Department of Health.

The patient is said to be a 60-year-old woman from China who arrived in Cebu from Wuhan, via Hong Kong in January.

The Philippines has reported its first coronavirus fatality — the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 90 cases)

Singapore has reported an additional case of novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 90, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on February 25.

The latest case involves a 75-year-old woman who is a Singapore citizen with no recent travel history to China, it said.

The woman developed symptoms on February 9 and was linked to a cluster of cases at The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

South Korea (at least 893 cases, 9 deaths)

South Korea reported 60 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 893 cases, the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement on February 25.

More than half of total cases are linked to a religious group in the south of the country.

The seventh death happened on February 23, and was a 62-year-old man, according to officials.

Spain (at least 2 cases)

Spain’s National Center for Microbiology has confirmed the country’s second case of coronavirus.

The diagnosed person is one of four that had been in contact with a French national who had been infected with the virus and were subsequently put under observation by Spanish authorities.

“The National Center for Microbiology analysed samples from these four people. One of them tested positive for coronavirus while the other three tested negative,” the Spanish health ministry said in a statement on February 9.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There is one case of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden has confirmed one case of the virus, a woman in Jonkoping county who had visited Wuhan.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden’s Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital’s infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 30 cases, 1 death)

Taiwan has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the island’s total to 30, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced at a news conference on Monday.

The new patients are a man in his 40s and a woman in her 70s, who are both relatives of patients who contracted the virus. The man in his 40s also had a prior travel history to Guangzhou, China in late January.

Thailand (at least 37 cases)

Thailand has recorded two new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health.

The two new cases are a 31-year old Thai housewife with a family member that frequently travels to China, and a Thai driver, 29, who was exposed to Chinese tourists.

This brings the total number of cases in Thailand to 37, of which 22 have been discharged and 15 remain in hospital for treatment.

United Arab Emirates (at least 9 cases)

The United Arab Emirates confirmed its ninth case of novel coronavirus on Sunday, according to the Emirati Ministry of Health.

A 37-year-old Chinese national is in stable condition after receiving treatment, the ministry added in a statement.

The latest case brings the total number of people to have contracted the virus to nine in the nation.

Three people have been treated and released from hospital while one patient is currently receiving intensive care, according to the statement.

United Kingdom (at least 13 cases)

Four more coronavirus cases were confirmed in the UK, bringing the total to 13, officials said on February 23.

The four were passengers who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The UK sent an evacuation flight to the cruise, which had been docked in Yokohama Bay, bringing back 32 British and European passengers on February 22.

United States (at least 53 cases)

There are now 53 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

These include 36 people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, three people repatriated from China and 14 US cases.

The 14 US cases include eight in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, two in Illinois and one in Wisconsin. Among these cases, there are two instances of person-to-person transmission, one in Illinois and one in California.

Vietnam (at least 16 cases)

Vietnam has confirmed its 16th case of novel coronavirus, according to a government news report.

The 50-year-old male patient is the father of a previously confirmed case in Son Loi commune in the northern Vinh Phuc province.

The local authorities on Wednesday locked down the area around Son Loi commune of Binh Xuyen district to contain spread of the virus. Residents in the area are quarantined for 20 days from February 13.