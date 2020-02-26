A man allegedly stabbed a woman in a grocery store with a syringe and is now facing charges

National-World

A man is in custody after a woman reported being assaulted with a syringe in a Maryland grocery store, police said.

The man has been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, Anne Arundel County Police said in a release Tuesday.

It is not clear if the suspect has retained an attorney.

On February 18, police were notified that a woman reported that she was poked with what is believed to be a syringe near the entrance of a Churchton grocery store, police said. She later received medical treatment.

Video surveillance showed a man walking near the victims at the store’s entrance and leaning in to assault her, the release said.

The surveillance video was shared in hopes that a member of the public could help identify a suspect.

Then on Tuesday, a tip came into the Anne Arundel County Police that helped authorities positively identify the suspect and placed him under arrest.