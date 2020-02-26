‘Ashes to go’ provided by church in Monroe County

National-World

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa (WNEP) — Those who didn’t have time to attend a full service on Ash Wednesday morning were able to still receive ashes.

Zion United Lutheran Church near Brodheadsville is once again providing “ashes to go.”

The pastor says the drive-thru is not meant to replace services, but to provide convenience for those with busy schedules.

This is the seventh year the church has provided curbside ashes in Monroe County.