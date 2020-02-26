‘Ashes to go’ provided by church in Monroe County
Click here for updates on this story
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa (WNEP) — Those who didn’t have time to attend a full service on Ash Wednesday morning were able to still receive ashes.
Zion United Lutheran Church near Brodheadsville is once again providing “ashes to go.”
The pastor says the drive-thru is not meant to replace services, but to provide convenience for those with busy schedules.
This is the seventh year the church has provided curbside ashes in Monroe County.
Comments