Small plane makes emergency landing at Brookley Field

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — A small plane made an emergency landing at Brookley Field Wednesday morning. The airplane is now safely on the ground.

No injuries were reported.

Mobile Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to Brookley Field at about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning after the aircraft reported trouble in flight.

The aircraft was unable to lower its landing gear, and the pilot was forced to make a “belly landing” with the landing gear not deployed.

