Texarkana, Arkansas boy’s family raising funds for bone marrow transplant

https://www.ktbs.com/news/texarkana/texarkana-arkansas-boy-s-family-raising-funds-for-bone-marrow/article_191fc86c-582b-11ea-b3f7-b307b0515547.html (KTBS) — A 10-year-old Texarkana, Arkansas boy is suffering from a rare disease.

The only cure, is a bone marrow transplant, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Ryan Williams was born with a rare genetic bone marrow disorder.

In 2017, he was officially diagnosed with bone marrow failure.

His mother, Regina Johnson, says he’s in dire need of a transplant.

While the family including his twin sister, Regan, were not a match, they have found a donor.

Now the family is facing another challenge.

Due to William’s rare condition, Johnson says the only physicians that can perform the transplant are at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Unfortunately, they’re not in-network with our insurance. So, everything now will be out of pocket,” explained Johnson.

The transplant-related expenses are about $400,000.

The family is partnering with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, or COTA, for donations.

All of the funds raised are used to cover only transplant-related issues.

“Our ideal goal is to get the $400,000, to get the transplant paid in full. But right now, we’d be happy to take any donations that we can get,” said Johnson.

Williams depends on transfusions to keep him alive.

He goes to the hospital every few weeks to receive blood and platelets.

“He’s pretty much been homebound. He doesn’t go to school,” said Johnson. “The only time he gets out is to go to the doctor’s office or hospital.”

Johnson says her son spends nights gazing at the stars, and his biggest wish now is to get better.

“We’re told it’s pretty much going to be a cure for him. Hopefully, we’ll get this going and get him cured and he can go on and have a happy life that I imagine a 10-year old should have,” said Johnson.

For more information on how you can to help the family with transplant-related expenses, click on this link, COTA for Ryans Journey.

