Aniah’s Law passes Alabama House unanimously

Mobile, AL (WALA ) — The Alabama House of Representatives today passed Aniah’s Law by a vote of 104-0.

The measure next goes to the Alabama Senate for consideration.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile), would allow judges in Alabama to deny bail to anyone charged with a Class A felony. Currently only people charged with capital murder are not entitled to bail.

The bill gained steam because of the widely reported kidnapping and killing of 19-year-old college student Aniah Blanchard.

